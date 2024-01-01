Rashford eager to work with Ten Hag to rediscover best Man Utd form

Marcus Rashford is determined to rediscover his best form for Manchester United next season.

The Sun says Rashford has accepted manager Erik ten Hag's claims that his form last term didn't warrant a call to England's Euros squad.

And the striker is ready to work with the Dutchman to refind his best form.

A source said: "Marcus knew his position within Gareth’s Euros squad was at risk as he has struggled this season, but he was really shocked to not even make the 33.

“He thought he had enough credit in the bank.”

The source also said, “Marcus knows one thing with ten Hag and that is that he really rates him. He knows he’s underperformed big time but has been telling his friends that he’s coming back strong this next season.

“He knows a new manager could have come in and got rid of him. He doesn’t want to go anywhere and wants to get back to his best.”