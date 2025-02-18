Man Utd players are growing frustrated with Amorim's tactics

Man Utd growing frustrated with Amorim's tactics and feel they have been lucky so far

Manchester United’s players are reportedly growing frustrated with Ruben Amorim’s tactics as his tenure at Old Trafford continues to underwhelm.

Since arriving from Sporting Lisbon in November for £9.25M, the Portuguese coach has struggled to implement his preferred system with limited time on the training ground.

United have picked up fewer points than all but five teams in the league since his appointment, leaving them 15th and facing their worst season since relegation in 1974.

Despite mounting concerns, Amorim remains committed to his 3-4-2-1 formation, unwilling to alter his tactical philosophy.

According to The Mail, some players feel their victories stem more from individual brilliance or luck rather than an effective game plan.

According to the outlet, a source revealed: "The feeling is, 'We got away with one but we might not be so lucky next time.’”