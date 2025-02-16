Man Utd boss Amorim explains keeping kids on bench
Amorim filled his bench with potential debutants on Sunday night, but chose not to turn to them during the game.
He later explained: "It is the hardest competition in the world. I am trying to be careful with them. I felt the team was pushing for the goal and I felt I don't want to change. But they will play.
"You try to read the game, understand what you see in training. The team were pushing for the goal and I didn't feel the need to change.
"I am not worried. I understand our fans, what the media think about it. I hate to lose, that feeling is the worst.
"The rest I am not thinking about. I am here to help my players. I understand my situation, my job, I am confident on my work and I just want to win games.
"The place in the table is my worry, I am not worried about me."
Amorim added: "It was the difference of the game, they scored and we didn't. We had the opportunities. We had situations in transitions, trying to get a result, but in the end they scored and we didn't.
"We want to recover the players, I think we can recover some players for the next game. We have to be together to finish the season and start over."