Man Utd boss Amorim explains keeping kids on bench

Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim explained keeping his young players on the bench for their 1-0 defeat at Tottenham.

Amorim filled his bench with potential debutants on Sunday night, but chose not to turn to them during the game.

He later explained: "It is the hardest competition in the world. I am trying to be careful with them. I felt the team was pushing for the goal and I felt I don't want to change. But they will play.

"You try to read the game, understand what you see in training. The team were pushing for the goal and I didn't feel the need to change.

"I am not worried. I understand our fans, what the media think about it. I hate to lose, that feeling is the worst.

"The rest I am not thinking about. I am here to help my players. I understand my situation, my job, I am confident on my work and I just want to win games.

"The place in the table is my worry, I am not worried about me."

Amorim added: "It was the difference of the game, they scored and we didn't. We had the opportunities. We had situations in transitions, trying to get a result, but in the end they scored and we didn't.

"We want to recover the players, I think we can recover some players for the next game. We have to be together to finish the season and start over."