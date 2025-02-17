Keown on Amorim at Man Utd: Has he lost the players? There must be an issue

Martin Keown, the former Arsenal defender and pundit, has questioned whether Ruben Amorim has already lost the Manchester United dressing.

United’s 1-0 defeat to Tottenham marked their 12th loss in 25 league games, leaving them just 10 points above the relegation zone.

United’s season has been marred by inconsistency, injuries, and reports of unrest within the squad, piling pressure on Amorim.

Keown told talkSPORT: “Has he lost the players? I’m looking at (Bruno) Fernandes and he’s looking at the bench after being told to man-mark (Djed) Spence and almost saying ‘me?’”

When asked if Amorim may have lost the players, Keown added: “I don’t think they are tuned in and believe everything. There must be an issue.

“I looked at the game where he took (Joshua) Zirkzee off after 33 minutes and thought that it was the manager’s fault.

“I don’t think they needed two strikers (against Spurs), they needed an extra midfielder.”