Tribal Football
Most Read
Man Utd and Real Betis face Antony recall dilemma
Newcastle and Isak reach 'verbal agreement' ahead of summer market
Man Utd boss Amorim admits Mainoo blow
Man Utd make contract decision for Eriksen

Keown on Amorim at Man Utd: Has he lost the players? There must be an issue

Ansser Sadiq
Keown on Amorim at Man Utd: Has he lost the players? There must be an issue
Keown on Amorim at Man Utd: Has he lost the players? There must be an issueAction Plus
Martin Keown, the former Arsenal defender and pundit, has questioned whether Ruben Amorim has already lost the Manchester United dressing. 

United’s 1-0 defeat to Tottenham marked their 12th loss in 25 league games, leaving them just 10 points above the relegation zone. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

United’s season has been marred by inconsistency, injuries, and reports of unrest within the squad, piling pressure on Amorim

Keown told talkSPORT: “Has he lost the players? I’m looking at (Bruno) Fernandes and he’s looking at the bench after being told to man-mark (Djed) Spence and almost saying ‘me?’” 

When asked if Amorim may have lost the players, Keown added: “I don’t think they are tuned in and believe everything. There must be an issue. 

“I looked at the game where he took (Joshua) Zirkzee off after 33 minutes and thought that it was the manager’s fault. 

“I don’t think they needed two strikers (against Spurs), they needed an extra midfielder.” 

Mentions
Amorim RubenKeown MartinManchester UnitedTottenhamPremier League
Related Articles
Casemiro only thinking about Man Utd stay
Former Arsenal boss Wenger: The whole team has to be rebuilt at Tottenham and Man Utd
Man Utd boss Amorim "not worried" about job after Spurs defeat