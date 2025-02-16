Man Utd boss Amorim "not worried" about job after Spurs defeat

Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim is confident his job isn't at risk after defeat at Tottenham.

Sunday night loss leaves United in 15th place on the table.

"I am not worried," said Amorim. "I understand our fans, what the media think about it. I hate to lose, that feeling is the worst.

"The rest I am not thinking about. I understand my situation, my job, I am confident in my work and I just want to win games.

"The place in the table is my worry, I am not worried about me.

"I have a lot of problems, my job is so, so hard here. But I stick with my beliefs. We just need to face it and not run away, that is my feeling. Today will hurt, it is a tough pain to lose so many games."