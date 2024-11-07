Man Utd plan move for Sporting CP superkid Quenda

Sporting CP winger Geovany Quenda could be in line to join boss Ruben Amorim in England.

The 17-year-old started on the right wing for Sporting against Manchester City in midweek.

The Portuguese club won the game 4-1, with Quenda showing his quality on the biggest stage.

Per the Manchester Evening News, Manchester United have been assessing Quenda for some time.

The club will likely take incoming boss Amorim’s opinion into account when considering a winter or summer move.

For his part, Amorim did make it clear that he would not sign any Sporting players until the season ends.