Tribal Football
Most Read
AC Milan coach Fonseca: Leao starts at Real Madrid; honour to face them
REVEALED: Ten Hag was unhappy with Man Utd signing Zirkzee, Ugarte
Real Madrid legend Marcelo releases statement after Fluminense blow-up: Truth will come out
Amorim wants Man Utd to bring back Carreras

Man Utd furious with Sky Sports reporter over Amorim questions

Ansser Sadiq
Man Utd furious with Sky Sports reporter over Amorim questions
Man Utd furious with Sky Sports reporter over Amorim questionsTribalfootball
Manchester United are unhappy with how Sky Sports have covered their new manager.

The Red Devils are understood to be disappointed with Gary Cotterill, who was at Ruben Amorim’s Sporting CP press conference earlier this week.

Advertisement
Advertisement

The conference was regarding Sporting’s Champions League tie against Manchester City, which they won 4-1 on Tuesday.

Cotterill insisted that Amorim answer questions in English, which he did not want to do.

He went on to tell Amorim "‘It’s like a cold shoulder to all your English fans."

United are unhappy at the situation, as they felt that Cotterill should have allowed Amorim to focus on his Sporting duties until he joins United on November 11th.

Mentions
Champions LeaguePremier LeagueAmorim RubenManchester UnitedSporting LisbonFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Amorim proud as Sporting CP thrash Man City: Take Gyokeres to Man Utd?
Amorim explains West Ham "meeting"
Sporting CP coach Amorim: I take a lot from Pep, De Zerbi; I'll join Man Utd needing to improve my English