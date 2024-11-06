Man Utd furious with Sky Sports reporter over Amorim questions

Manchester United are unhappy with how Sky Sports have covered their new manager.

The Red Devils are understood to be disappointed with Gary Cotterill, who was at Ruben Amorim’s Sporting CP press conference earlier this week.

The conference was regarding Sporting’s Champions League tie against Manchester City, which they won 4-1 on Tuesday.

Cotterill insisted that Amorim answer questions in English, which he did not want to do.

He went on to tell Amorim "‘It’s like a cold shoulder to all your English fans."

United are unhappy at the situation, as they felt that Cotterill should have allowed Amorim to focus on his Sporting duties until he joins United on November 11th.