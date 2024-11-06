Tribal Football
Ansser Sadiq
Berbatov: Gyokeres the goalscorer Man Utd needs
Manchester United should push ahead and sign Sporting CP star Victor Gyokeres.

That is the view of former United forward Dimitar Berbatov, who admits that Gyokeres would shine at Old Trafford.

The Swedish forward is one of the top scorers in Europe this season under coach Ruben Amorim.

With Amorim joining United later this month, there is speculation that Gyokeres may be a winter or summer target.

“This guy, Viktor Gyokeres, he’s scoring goals for fun right now,” Berbatov said on Sky Sports’ Monday Night Football. 

“So I think there’s a special connection with the coach, so maybe we are probably going to see him in a United shirt at some point.”

Berbatov added: “From what he’s showing right now, I think yes, because our strikers at the moment are not doing and producing goals like we see with them 18th in the league for scoring goals, which is embarrassing for a club of the stature of United. 

“This is a position that I’d like to see improvement.”

