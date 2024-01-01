Greenwood demanding answers from Man Utd

Mason Greenwood wants a decision from Manchester United about his future this week.

The Mirror says the forward wants answers from United management after beginning his own personal preseason back home in Manchester.

Greenwood knows Juventus, Marseille and Valencia have all lodged offers for him, while Getafe are eager to take him on-loan for another season.

Greenwood doesn't want United dragging out his situation knowing they want to move him on this summer.

He is currently training with Shola Shoretire, who has been released by United, at a local pitch close to his home.