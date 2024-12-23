Man Utd chasing Muani in Rashford swap deal with Paris Saint-Germain

Manchester United target Randal Kolo Muani could be part of an audacious swap deal.

The Red Devils are in the market for a new striker for coach Ruben Amorim’s 3-4-3 system.

Advertisement Advertisement

They are also likely to sell striker Marcus Rashford, as he has fallen out of favor with the coach.

Per Manchester Evening News, there are some suggestions of a swap deal in the offing.

PSG have been linked to Rashford in the past, albeit when he was soon to become a free agent at the time.

Whether their boss Luis Enrique is interested in the United man at present is unclear.