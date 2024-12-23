Tribal Football
Most Read
Pogba releases statement after brother Mathias sentenced
Amorim makes Portugal recommendation to Man Utd chiefs
Arsenal hit by heavy Saka injury blow
Man Utd boss Amorim rejects calls for Fernandez axe after Bournemouth defeat

Man Utd chasing Muani in Rashford swap deal with Paris Saint-Germain

Ansser Sadiq
Man Utd chasing Muani in Rashford swap deal with Paris Saint-Germain
Man Utd chasing Muani in Rashford swap deal with Paris Saint-GermainAction Plus
Manchester United target Randal Kolo Muani could be part of an audacious swap deal.

The Red Devils are in the market for a new striker for coach Ruben Amorim’s 3-4-3 system.

Advertisement
Advertisement

They are also likely to sell striker Marcus Rashford, as he has fallen out of favor with the coach.

Per Manchester Evening News, there are some suggestions of a swap deal in the offing.

PSG have been linked to Rashford in the past, albeit when he was soon to become a free agent at the time.

Whether their boss Luis Enrique is interested in the United man at present is unclear.

Mentions
Rashford MarcusKolo Muani RandalAmorim RubenManchester UnitedPSGPremier LeagueFootball TransfersLigue 1
Related Articles
The end? Why Amorim and Man Utd dressing room will no longer indulge Rashford
Keane on Man Utd's Rashford: A change would probably do him a world of good
Man Utd boss Amorim says he would have handled Rashford's situation differently as a player