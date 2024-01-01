Tribal Football
Most Read
Man Utd send new signing Kone to gym
Underdone, underprepared & Ugarte: How Ten Hag tinkering led to Man Utd collapse
Arsenal prioritise move for Bayer Leverkusen star Wirtz
Arsenal face double Bosman midfield dilemma

DONE DEAL: Ex-Man Utd starlet Morrison joins UAE's Precision FC

DONE DEAL: Ex-Man Utd starlet Morrison joins UAE's Precision FC
DONE DEAL: Ex-Man Utd starlet Morrison joins UAE's Precision FCTribalfootball
Ravel Morrison, once a rising talent at Manchester United, has embarked on a new chapter.

The ex-United youth star has surprised many by joining Precision FC in the United Arab Emirates.

Advertisement
Advertisement

The move marks his 14th club in an equal number of years. 

Now 31, Morrison's journey has seen him play in various countries including England, Italy, Mexico, Sweden, the Netherlands, and the United States, following his departure from Manchester United in 2012

Precision FC wrote on social media: "We are beyond excited to welcome the incredible Ravel Morrison to Precision FC!

"This is more than a signing - it's a statement, a game-changer for both our club and football in the UAE. 

“Known for his electrifying talent and skill, Ravel brings world-class experience and flair, which will help our team to achieve it's goals. This is the start of something extraordinary. Welcome to the family, Ravel!"

Mentions
Premier LeagueMorrison RavelManchester UnitedFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Potter pushed about Man Utd rumours, Ashworth links
Inzaghi could leave Inter Milan for Man Utd as Ten Hag comes under pressure
Ten Hag's future at Man Utd will depend on next two results