DONE DEAL: Ex-Man Utd starlet Morrison joins UAE's Precision FC

Ravel Morrison, once a rising talent at Manchester United, has embarked on a new chapter.

The ex-United youth star has surprised many by joining Precision FC in the United Arab Emirates.

The move marks his 14th club in an equal number of years.

Now 31, Morrison's journey has seen him play in various countries including England, Italy, Mexico, Sweden, the Netherlands, and the United States, following his departure from Manchester United in 2012

Precision FC wrote on social media: "We are beyond excited to welcome the incredible Ravel Morrison to Precision FC!

"This is more than a signing - it's a statement, a game-changer for both our club and football in the UAE.

“Known for his electrifying talent and skill, Ravel brings world-class experience and flair, which will help our team to achieve it's goals. This is the start of something extraordinary. Welcome to the family, Ravel!"