Keown questions whether Van Nistelrooy at Man Utd to 'support' Ten Hag
Arsenal hero Martin Keown has hinted that Manchester United assistant Ruud van Nistelrooy has ulterior motives.

Keown has suggested that the former striker might be gearing up to replace Erik ten Hag as manager.

Keown spoke after a disheartening 3-0 loss for the Red Devils to Tottenham at home.

In his role as a pundit, Keown said: “I'm looking at Van Nistelrooy. Is he giving everything to this manager? This manager looks very lonely on the sideline.

“Is Van Nistelrooy waiting to take over? Because it looks as if there's going to be change taking place there.

“Is everyone adding to the group? I'm not seeing that from Van Nistelrooy. Ten Hag is just sitting there, nothing going on, no conversation. Pep (Guardiola) goes back and speaks to the gurus next to him.

“Is everybody looking in the mirror at themselves giving their best?”

