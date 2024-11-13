Coentrao: Man Utd have signed the best coach in the world

Former Sporting CP fullback Fabio Coentrao has sung the praises of new Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim.

Coentrao rates Amorim as the best coach in the world.

The ex-Real Madrid defender said: "Sporting have lost a very important identity, but I am happy for Ruben. He deserves this and much more. Manchester United have found the best manager in the world... by far."

Regarding the choice of João Pereira as Amorim's successor, Coentrão advises against comparisons.

"Ruben is Ruben, João is João. Ruben has already given the proof he had to give and now he will make us proud in another country," he said, admitting that the technical change could affect the title fight: "Everything changes, it always changes. But Ruben cared about Sporting until the last second and left the team very well prepared; whoever goes there must be intelligent and finish the job that Ruben did.

"With this team, without a doubt, Sporting must be champion."