Gary Pallister exclusive: Amorim's age could be issue for big personalities at Man Utd

Manchester United Double winner Gary Pallister admits he's keen to see how new manager Ruben Amorim will adapt to life in the Premier League.

Pallister opened up on how he is delighted to see such a talented manager take charge and admits it will be interesting to see how he adapts his tactics to a much stronger, more intense league after his success with Sporting CP.

He told Tribalfootball.com: “I know he has won a couple of titles at Sporting for the first time in so many years, he’s very well thought of by the managers around the world.

“I think Pep Guardiola and Jose Mourinho spoke highly of him so he is obviously somebody who has been making an impact with other managers.

“He has got his own style of play, how he wants his players to attack games and this is obviously with a back 5 so you imagine he is going to add that at Manchester United.

“It will be intriguing to see how he adapts, he has got to get the structure right, the style of play right and hopefully everybody buys into him and we do the best for Manchester United because it has been a long time without any real moments of joy.”

“I think we have had moments of joy at Old Trafford but I think we have to find that consistency level and play with that flair and imagination that Man United is associated with and get us back on track.”

Amorim will become the Red Devils' youngest ever manager, minus Ryan Giggs who became interim manager in 2014. Pallister says the 39-year-old must make an impact early on to get a grip on a squad brimming with talented players who have big personalities.

“I think that is always one of the huge question marks, he’s a young manager and you have some big personalities in that dressing room. There are some fantastic players, players who have won Champions Leagues, leagues with big players who play for their country.

“You have got to work out how to deal with all of those personalities and characters. I am just hoping they all buy into his methods and his style of play to get them firing on all cylinders, singing from the same song sheet to start playing a brand of football that people associate with Man United because it has been a tough watch this year.”

