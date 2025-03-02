Tribal Football
Paul Vegas
Man Utd, Man City watching Sporting CP winger Trincao
Manchester United and Manchester City are eyeing Sporting CP winger Francisco Trincao.

The former Barcelona attacker has revived his career at Sporting, where he played for Ruben Amorim before the latter left for United late, last year.

A Bola says United and City, where former Sporting technical director Hugo Viana is succeeding Txiki Begiristain this summer, are both keen.

Trincao has a deal at Sporting to 2026, with his contract carrying an €80m buyout clause.

Barcelona are also watching developments, as they hold a 50 per cent sell-on clause on Trincao, who has previous experience in England with Fulham.

