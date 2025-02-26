Man City will allow Gundogan to leave to Galatasaray this summer

Man City will allow Gundogan leave to Galatasaray this summer

Manchester City will not block Ilkay Gundogan’s potential move to Galatasaray this summer.

The 34-year-old rejoined City in August on a one-year deal with an option for another season.

Gundogan initially left City in 2023 after seven years, winning five Premier League titles and the Champions League.

He spent one season at Barcelona before returning to Pep Guardiola’s squad in January.

Rodri’s ACL injury has increased Gundogan’s game time, with 17 Premier League starts this season.

With his contract expiring this summer, it remains uncertain if he will extend his stay or move on, per Manchester Evening News.