More major clubs are circling Espanyol for young goalkeeper Joan Garcia.

Garcia saw a move to Arsenal blocked by Espanyol in August.

However, Espanyol are now ready to sell this coming summer for a fee less than his €25m buyout clause.

Cadena SER says Barcelona are also interested as they prepare to lose Inaki Pena.

Manchester United have also been mentioned, where their goalkeeping options are now up for discussion.