Agent of Tottenham defender Dragusin: Napoli scouts there to watch Dovbyk; maybe Radu impressed them?

The agent of Tottenham defender Radu Dragusin has talked up a return to Italy this summer.

The Romania international has had a slow start to his Spurs career, having joined in January from Genoa.

After Romania's Euros win against Ukraine, Florin Manea told TVPlay: "We were spectacular. Nobody expected a result like that, a victory for 3-0 of Romania. As for Dragusin, what can I say, it doesn't surprise me anymore because I know how he works. If he continues like this he could become one of the best central defenders in the world.

"Today my partner told me they were there Napoli scouts at the stadium to watch Dobvyk. Maybe they saw the game Dragusin played (laughs). I think Chiellini and Bonucci are proud of Dragusin, they were very important for his growth when he was at Juventus."

He continued: "From what I know, Spurs are not looking for a pure central defender, they are more looking for a flexible defender. In any case Dragusin is ready for anything, he is not afraid of the competition. I'm not worried because such a strong defender cannot be stopped. His growth cannot be slowed down. However, Tottenham have always placed their trust in him and in Serie A he has faced very strong attackers. The only one who seriously put him in difficulty was Lautaro, but we are talking about when Dragusin played for Salernitana."

Manea added: "We have always made the right choices with him. His childhood dream was to play in the Premier League, last summer Bayern offered him double but he chose Tottenham. He thinks about his career, he is a really intelligent footballer."