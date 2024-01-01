Tribal Football
Juventus choose between Man Utd pair Sancho, Greenwood
Italian giants Juventus are said to be eyeing a move for Manchester United’s Jadon Sancho.

The Turin club attempted to secure Mason Greenwood from the Old Trafford side.

While their interest in Greenwood has cooled, Juve are very much in for Sancho.

United’s £40 million asking price for Sancho may be an issue for any deal at the moment.

The Red Devils want to be compensated if they lose the English winger permanently.

Sancho impressed during a loan spell at Borussia Dortmund during the second half of last season.

