Man Utd keeper Onana: Players want Van Nistelrooy to stay - 100%
Manchester United goalkeeper Andre Onana says the players want caretaker manager Ruud van Nistelrooy to stay.

The Dutchman has stated he'd like to be part of incoming manager Ruben Amorim's staff.

And after the Europa League win against PAOK last night, Onana also said: "100%. He is a great person and a great coach. He has a lot of experience and has done great things since he has been here.

"We have had him as head coach for a few days and the players are happy, but it is not something we can decide.

"The club has made a decision and we have to accept it because the final decision is up to them."

