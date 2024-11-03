Van Nistelrooy expects to clarify Man Utd future this week

Manchester United caretaker boss Ruud van Nistelrooy expects news this week about his future.

Van Nistelrooy has stated he wants to stay with the club as new manager Ruben Amorim arrives with his own staff.

After Sunday's 1-1 draw with Chelsea, the Dutchman said: "Over the coming days we will be in communication and I am waiting for that.

"What is more important is that we are in training tomorrow and prepare for the game on Thursday. I haven’t spoken to him

yet but it will happen.

“You saw today that we competed well against a very good side. This is the way forward for this group of players."