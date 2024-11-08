Van Nistelrooy remains unsure of Man Utd future

Tribal Football
Ansser Sadiq
Manchester United interim coach Ruud van Nistelrooy opened up about his upcoming departure from the role.

The Dutchman has only been in charge for a handful of games since Erik ten Hag’s sacking.

With Ruben Amorim taking over at the start of the international break, Van Nitselrooy has one more Premier League game against Leicester City to come.

He stated after a 2-0 win over PAOK in midweek: "For me, it was important to get results. I can only be happy with the performance that the players put in. 

“The bit that I could do to help, I enjoy it, but Sunday is another one and I'm so focused on doing that so I'm not thinking of what is next. There will be time to do so. I'm enjoying being around this team. 

“The connection with the players is very good with the way they are responding. It's great to share the moments on the pitch together. It's a wonderful thing and I'm happy things are working out.”

