Van Nistelrooy unsure of future at Man Utd

Manchester United caretaker Ruud van Nistelrooy is unsure about his place in new manager Ruben Amorim's plans.

At his Europa League preview for the clash with PAOK, Van Nistelrooy was asked about staying on with Amorim's team.

"It's difficult to comment on that now, I am waiting for conversations to take place," said former United striker Van Nistelrooy on his future.

"In the meantime the most important thing is getting the work done on a daily basis and in the game tomorrow in Europe. I have to say that I feel the responsibility to do well over the next week and that is my job. I am focused on that.

"I welcome Ruben, I am happy to help him and that is the situation at the moment."