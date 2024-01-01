Man Utd contact Van Nistelrooy about joining Ten Hag staff

Manchester United are interested in former PSV Eindhoven coach Ruud van Nistelrooy.

The United striker great is seen as an ideal addition to manager Erik ten Hag's staff.

Van Nistelrooy is in talks with Burnley about the vacant manager's job. But transfer expert Fabrizio Romano is reporting: "EXCL: Ruud van Nistelrooy has been approached to be part of Erik ten Hag’s new staff at Manchester United.

"Up to van Nistelrooy as he’s also strong candidate to be new Burnley manager to replace Kompany, decision next week.

"Changes could take place in MUFC staff."