Van Nistelrooy convinced about Man Utd return after Ten Hag talks

Manchester United great Ruud van Nistelrooy is warming to a return to Old Trafford.

The former PSV Eindhoven coach is in talks with United about joining manager Erik ten Hag's backroom team.

Marca says phone conversations with Ten Hag were said to be decisive, during which he was reassured that he would have a leading role in the team's planning and preparation.

Van Nistelrooy is said to be excited by the prospect of being part of United's planned revival and working with his fellow Dutchman.

Van Nistelrooy was in talks with Burnley about the manager's job until last week.