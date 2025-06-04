Brentford attacker Mbuemo delivers personal demands to Man Utd

Bryan Mbeumo is demanding a huge pay-rise as he prepares to leave Brentford this summer.

The forward is interesting Manchester United, Arsenal and Newcastle United this summer.

The Times says Mbeumo is currently on £50,000-a-week at Brentford and his agents are demanding £250,000-a-week from his next club.

It's been claimed Arsenal, Tottenham and Newcastle have all been in contact, but Mbeumo has made it clear his priority is Manchester United.

Mbeumo's agents have informed United that he wants to be part of manager Ruben Amorim's rebuild.