Man United make first official bid for Brentford ace Bryan Mbeumo

Man United have sent an official offer to Brentford for the services of forward Bryan Mbuemo as they seek to boost their stuttering forward line.

Per The Athletic, the proposal values the 25-year-old at £45 million plus £10 million in add-ons, well below Brentford’s valuation for the forward.

Mbuemo, who has one-year remaining on his contract, plus an option to extend for another 12 months, is understood to be keen on a move to Old Trafford despite interest from the likes of Newcastle and Aston Villa.

Ruben Amorim is pushing for the move as he seeks to build the Man United squad in his image following their worst season in recent memory.

The Cameroon international enjoyed a breakout season with Brentford, scoring 20 goals and providing eight assists in his 42 games throughout 2024-25.