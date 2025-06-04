Tribal Football
Most Read
Arsenal confirm 17 player departures including Jorginho, Tierney and Sterling
Brentford attacker Mbuemo delivers personal demands to Man Utd
Man Utd willing to match Mbeumo's huge wage demands as transfer talks begin
Barcelona president Laporta offers Ter Stegen to Man Utd

Man United make first official bid for Brentford ace Bryan Mbeumo

Alex Roberts
Man United make first official bid for Brentford ace Bryan Mbeumo
Man United make first official bid for Brentford ace Bryan MbeumoProfimedia
Man United have sent an official offer to Brentford for the services of forward Bryan Mbuemo as they seek to boost their stuttering forward line.

Per The Athletic, the proposal values the 25-year-old at £45 million plus £10 million in add-ons, well below Brentford’s valuation for the forward.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Mbuemo, who has one-year remaining on his contract, plus an option to extend for another 12 months, is understood to be keen on a move to Old Trafford despite interest from the likes of Newcastle and Aston Villa.

Ruben Amorim is pushing for the move as he seeks to build the Man United squad in his image following their worst season in recent memory.

The Cameroon international enjoyed a breakout season with Brentford, scoring 20 goals and providing eight assists in his 42 games throughout 2024-25.

Mentions
Mbeumo BryanBrentfordManchester UnitedPremier LeagueFootball Transfers