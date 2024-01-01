Man Utd goalscorer Hugill highlights Van Nistelrooy influence after victory at Rangers

Manchester United striker Joe Hugill has heaped praise on new assistant coach Ruud van Nistelrooy.

Hugill was speaking after scoring in yesterday's preseason friendly win at Rangers.

"We've been doing a few shooting drills and he's been giving me a few tips," said Hugill.

"It's massive having Ruud here, especially for people like myself, young and coming up, to have him in the building, even to ask questions, is massive

"Definitely, even in and out of possession. We're massive on out of possession here.

"So your work rate, getting back, and then in possession is doing what strikers do, battling up there and then when you get back in front of goal, being composed and finishing."

Hugill also said: "It's massive (to score early in the season), especially when you're a striker. You want to score every game but the reality is it's probably not going to happen. To get an early goal in pre-season helps you start really well.

"My target this summer is just to work hard, get the fitness up, try impress the manager and the coaching staff, and see what happens."