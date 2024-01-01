Ten Hag happy with first days from Van Nistelrooy at Man Utd

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag has laid out the influence of Ruud van Nistelrooy on his backroom staff.

The former Red Devil has come back to the club in a coaching capacity, many years after bundling in goals at Old Trafford for several seasons.

United fans saw Van Nistelrooy on the sidelines for the first time in a 1-0 loss to Rosenborg in a pre-season friendly.

On Van Nistelrooy, Ten Hag stated: "He is a very ambitious manager and he has a great skillset as a manager, so he will help the team and he will help individual players.

“He will help the team in all the team functions with football, especially in attacking and pressing plays."