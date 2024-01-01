Ten Hag on quit claims and his Man Utd backroom shake-up

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag says he never considered quitting last season.

Ten Hag, speaking with AD, admits he found the campaign the toughest of his career.

But he also said: "This might sound a bit clinical, but I think about these things in terms of process. And if you know how processes work, you know the line often goes up.

"But also sometimes down due to circumstances. If you know what you’re doing, if you know which direction you want to go and base your decisions on that, in the most accurate way possible.

"If you set up the right structures and work together in a good way with clear lines. If you also have a good relationship with the players, with the people on the floor. Then you know it will get better again.

"Combined with my football vision. If you look at my career, I’ve almost always got the maximum out of my teams for the last ten years. From Go Ahead Eagles to now here at United.

"And almost always won a trophy. That gives me a certain peace of mind. Eventually, success also came at United, even if it was late in the season. However difficult it was, we did win a trophy. In all those years before we came, that never happened."

Ten Hag also rejected claims he may have doubts this new season: "No. Understand me correctly: I’m not perfect. But as long as I keep reflecting on myself every day, keep developing and challenging myself to reach a higher level, I believe that will ultimately lead to success. In the Premier League - and that’s the beauty of this competition - everyone is good."

The Dutchman was also asked about his backroom staff shake-up.

He said, "If you want to get better, you have to innovate.We looked at that closely. But in the case of Mitchell van der Gaag, with whom I worked fantastically, it was a bit different.

"He wanted to be a head coach again. Then it’s time to part ways. I look at quality. This is the Premier League. Not only in assembling your player group do you look for the absolute top, the same applies to coaches, specialists, and staff members.

"You see that in almost the entire English top: managers surround themselves with international top talents, often people with whom they have a trust bond or who they already know.

"I looked for people I knew were good. Loyalty is also important. Ruud van Nistelrooy: a fantastic, experienced coach with United DNA. With Darren Fletcher, we have a talented British coach.

"René (Hake) was someone in the profile Mitchell had: a very good and experienced, analytically strong field coach. And (Jelle) Ten Rouwelaar has trained three Dutch internationals, including Bart Verbruggen. With his innovative methods, he is one of the great talents in modern goalkeeping training."