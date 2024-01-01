Man Utd boss Ten Hag delighted with Amad, Hugill for win at Rangers

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag was left pleased with their 2-0 preseason friendly win at Rangers.

Joe Hugill and Amad Diallo were United's goalscorers at Murrayfield.

Ten Hag said later: "Pre-season is friendlies and I want to win every game so I was very disappointed on Monday, especially with the performance. That is even more important in pre-season – the performance. You want to grow and that is what we have seen today in comparison with Monday, which was a low standard.

"Today was much better, especially in the prospect of aggressiveness, which was much better. We were much more on the front foot and it was a team (effort) in both halves so, yeah, it was enjoyable to watch.”

“We have to see Amad in a different way. Of course, he’s still young but he is not inexperienced any more. Last season he had bad times with bad injuries. Before that he was in the Championship and he had a great season. At the end of last season, he had a very good time in our first team and played some good games. Now for this season, this has to be the year. It’s great that he starts like this. On Monday he couldn’t play, he was not allowed to go into Norway, but today he could play and he played a very good game.

“Joe Hugill is different, that is a player, a young player, who we had much more today on the pitch. I have to say, they were both mixed teams, it was enjoyable to watch, I’m very happy; I’m pleased of course with some performances from some young players.”