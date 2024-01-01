Tribal Football

Mitrovic Aleksandar breaking news, articles, transfer rumours, interviews, injury updates and videos

Mitrovic Aleksandar
Serbia and Slovenia play out draw
Jovic the hero as Serbia snatch last-gasp draw against Slovenia in Euros
The Insider - Rudy Galetti: Xabi closer to Real Madrid; Man Utd plan massive clearout; Spurs, Inter Milan battle for Gudmundsson
Most Read
Man Utd rake in bumper fee from Sancho's BVB loan
Man Utd name squad for Rosenborg friendly; Hannibal and Mount included
Toney and Man Utd agree on Brentford departure
Man Utd make contract offer to Lille defender Yoro
Mitrovic Aleksandar page on Tribal Football: Dive into the behind-the-scenes football news about Mitrovic Aleksandar - breaking news, exclusive articles, trending soccer stories, transfer rumours & gossip, injury updates, videos and more. In addition to Mitrovic Aleksandar news, you can follow updates on top football players (e.g. Erling Haaland, Mohamed Salah, Jude Bellingham, Kylian Mbappé) or the latest news from major football competitions (e.g. Premier League, LaLiga, Champions League) on TribalFootball.com.