Chelsea medical slated for Delap

Ipswich Town striker Liam Delap is ready to join Chelsea.

The England U21 international is choosing the Blues over a rival offer from Manchester United.

Chelsea have informed Ipswich they will meet Delap's £30m buyout clause and a medical has been scheduled for Monday, says the Athletic.

Along with Chelsea's Champions League status, also key to the deal is the presence of Blues manager Enzo Maresca. Maresca worked with Delap inside City's academy system.

The move will also see City rake in 30 per cent of Delap's fee as part of their sale a year ago to Ipswich.

