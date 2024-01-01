Tribal Football
Man Utd draw up shortlist of replacements for Wan-Bissaka

Manchester United are set to field offers for right-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka this summer.

The Red Devils are very much willing to sell their no.2 right sided defender, as his contract only has a year to run.

Per Sky Sports, United have several alternatives in mind in the transfer market.

The Red Devils are being linked to the likes of Bayer Leverkusen's Jeremie Frimpong and AS Monaco star Vanderson.

They have also been linked to Noussair Mazraoui from Bayern Munich this week.

United know they have to sell players to sign new talent, which puts Wan-Bissaka in the shop window.

