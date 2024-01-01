Man Utd sound out Bayer Leverkusen for Bayern Munich target Tah

Bayer Leverkusen defender Jonathan Tah could be Premier League bound this summer.

The rapid centre half is a huge target for German giants Bayern Munich, who want to sell Matthijs de Ligt to Manchester United.

Advertisement Advertisement

However, Sky Germany reporter Florian Plettenberg states that United may go after Tah instead.

The Red Devils are pondering whether a faster defender may better suit manager Erik ten Hag’s playstyle.

While De Ligt is classy on the ball and has played under the Dutch coach at Ajax, he lacks recovery pace.

United were often exposed for a lack of speed at the back, which led to them playing an increasingly deep line despite pressing with their forwards.