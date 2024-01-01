Man Utd willing to bid big for PSG starlet Simons

Manchester United are being linked with a mega bid for PSG midfielder Xavi Simons.

United are already in talks with PSG about a deal for Manuel Ugarte and Sport says there is also interest in fellow midfielder Simons.

Contact has been established with Simons' agents and it's been claimed United would be willing to go as high as €100m to convince PSG to sell.

The young Holland international is admired by United manager Erik ten Hag, who was impressed by the youngster at this summer's Euros.

Bayern Munich are also interested in Simons, who spent last season on-loan with RB Leipzig.