Arsenal accept Obi-Martin 'has left'; Man Utd push for agreement amongst crowded field

Arsenal management have accepted Chido Obi-Martin is leaving.
The 16 year-old striker has refused to sign scholarship forms with the Gunners, with the player eligible to sign a pro deal in England in November when he turns 17.
Obi-Martin visited Manchester United's Carrington training complex last week with his family, but they're not alone.
Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano is reporting: "Arsenal consider Chido Obi Martin gone, despite big proposal from #AFC he's leaving the club.
"Chido visited Manchester United as they're pushing to sign him. Bayern, Newcastle, Monaco, Frankfurt also made contact; decision expected soon.
"Man City, not in the race."