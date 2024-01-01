Arsenal accept Obi-Martin 'has left'; Man Utd push for agreement amongst crowded field

Arsenal accept Obi-Martin 'has left'; Man Utd pushing for agreement

Arsenal management have accepted Chido Obi-Martin is leaving.

The 16 year-old striker has refused to sign scholarship forms with the Gunners, with the player eligible to sign a pro deal in England in November when he turns 17.

Obi-Martin visited Manchester United's Carrington training complex last week with his family, but they're not alone.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano is reporting: "Arsenal consider Chido Obi Martin gone, despite big proposal from #AFC he's leaving the club.

"Chido visited Manchester United as they're pushing to sign him. Bayern, Newcastle, Monaco, Frankfurt also made contact; decision expected soon.

"Man City, not in the race."