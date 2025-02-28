Tribal Football
Man Utd defender Maguire full of praise for Fernandes captaincy

Manchester United defender Harry Maguire is full of praise for skipper Bruno Fernandes.

Former United captain Roy Keane has been highly critical of Fernandes this week.

But Maguire told BBC Sport: "Me and Bruno have a great relationship.

"When I was captain he supported me so much and I trust him so much and I'm sure he trusts me now he is captain.

"We both see ourselves as leaders. When I was captain I saw him as a leader in his own right and trusted his opinion and I'm sure it's the same with him now. He is a fantastic player and a great lad to have in the dressing room.

"We have a lot of leaders. Casemiro, he has won everything, great leader, Bruno, a lot of senior players, Tom Heaton, Jonny Evans.

"At the moment we know it is a difficult period and that is when older and senior players have to take responsibility and step up."

