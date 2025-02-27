Ferdinand names 4 Man Utd stars who do not work under Amorim including Hojlund and Zirkzee

Ferdinand names 4 Man Utd stars who do not fit under Amorim including Hojlund and Zirkzee

Former Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand has named 4 players who he thinks do not fit under manager Ruben Amorim and his system.

United scraped a win against relegation candidates Ipswich Town on Wednesday night in a rare win at Old Trafford. Amorim spoke about the narrow victory, which saw Harry Maguire’s powerful 47-minute header win them 3 points and a new position in 14th place.

“Today I’m not frustrated. With the situations of the game, of course, you get a little bit of frustrated with the game because we suffered a goal, one mistake and that can happen.

“But since the first minute, I felt that the players were fine, were trying to play.

“We managed to score two goals and then the sending-off changed the game a little bit.

“But the fight that the guys showed… and our fans helped us a lot so I think we fully deserved the three points today.”

Ferdinand opened up about Amorim’s comments and discussed the controversial 3-4-2-1 system which he thinks several United stars do not fit into.

“I think if we’re being brutally honest, there hasn’t been the progress that we all anticipated.

“Where he came from, how successful he had been and the silverware he brought to Sporting, the anticipation of him coming was like, “Wow! What an opportunity we’ve got now with this young manager, and it hasn’t transferred here.”

“I watched Sporting a few times, in Europe especially. They were an athletic, dynamic team. That was one of the staples of that team, the hallmarks of that good team that was winning things,’ Ferdinand added.

“This team aren’t a mobile, dynamic team.

“If you look through the heartbeat of this team they have other qualities but being physical, having the ability to overrun teams physically – they don’t have that capacity.”

Asked whether Zirkzee fits into that playing style, Ferdinand replied: “No… De Ligt, Maguire, Hojlund, it’s not their game

“So I think he needs to find those type of players with the capabilities of carrying out not only tactically what he wants, but the physicality is equally important.”

The four players mentioned by Ferdinand were signed by United at a cost of £232M in recent years and despite both Maguire and De Ligt being on the scoresheet against Ipswich Ferdinand clearly expects changes to happen this summer as Amorim adjusts his team to his style which does not seem to be working at the moment.