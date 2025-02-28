Solskjaer "upset" that Man Utd let McTominay leave for Napoli in the summer

Former Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer expressed his discontent over the decision to sell Scott McTominay.

The academy graduate left in the summer for £25m, moving to Italian side Napoli.

The transfer was pushed by United executives, who were under pressure to comply with strict Financial Fair Play rules.

Speaking to The Athletic, he said: “It’s still good to see Bruno Fernandes and Harry (Maguire) doing well.

“And Scotty (Scott McTominay) is doing well at Napoli.

“I’m upset that we let him go because he was important last season when he kept popping up with goals. His heart and his knowledge of the culture were important.”