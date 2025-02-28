Tribal Football
Most Read
Osimhen admits to Galatasaray fans: I don't know if I'll stay
Several young stars including Obi and Kone added to Man Utd first team squad list
Ex-Liverpool No2 Lijnders: The player Klopp and I had a furious row over
Ronaldo tells Real Madrid legend Cristiano Ronaldo: You're wrong to say that

Solskjaer "upset" that Man Utd let McTominay leave for Napoli in the summer

Ansser Sadiq
Solskjaer "upset" that Man Utd let McTominay leave for Napoli in the summer
Solskjaer "upset" that Man Utd let McTominay leave for Napoli in the summerAction Plus
Former Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer expressed his discontent over the decision to sell Scott McTominay. 

The academy graduate left in the summer for £25m, moving to Italian side Napoli

Advertisement
Advertisement

The transfer was pushed by United executives, who were under pressure to comply with strict Financial Fair Play rules. 

Speaking to The Athletic, he said: “It’s still good to see Bruno Fernandes and Harry (Maguire) doing well. 

“And Scotty (Scott McTominay) is doing well at Napoli.  

“I’m upset that we let him go because he was important last season when he kept popping up with goals. His heart and his knowledge of the culture were important.” 

Football predictions

Mentions
McTominay ScottFernandes BrunoMaguire HarryManchester UnitedNapoliPremier LeagueFootball TransfersSerie A
Related Articles
Keane lays into Man Utd captain Fernandes: I see these boys, you're f***ing imposters
Ferdinand names 4 Man Utd stars who do not work under Amorim including Hojlund and Zirkzee
Tottenham are preparing a £68M bid for Palace star Eze this summer