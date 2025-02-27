Keane lays into Man Utd captain Fernandes: I see these boys, you're f***ing imposters

Manchester United legend Roy Keane has taken aim at Bruno Fernandes in a fresh rant that questions his leadership at the club.

United have struggled so far under manager Ruben Amorim who Keane aimed his fury at due to his lack of control and leadership this season. In a fiery exchange with former Arsenal striker Ian Wright on the Stick to Football podcast, Keane did not hold back of the Portuguese international who he feels is not good enough to be captain.

“'I see fans at matches and they're singing for Bruno,” said Keane on the Stick to Football podcast, brought to you by Sky Bet. “I see these boys and I think you're f***ing imposters!”

“Ah Wrighty, I've had enough of that rubbish! You watch United every week, we focus more on United. Sit and watch a game with him (Fernandes). People pretend to be closing people down.”

“Talent is not enough! You keep going back to talent - Bruno's a talented player, but it's not enough.

“Who were you in the dressing room with? Tony Adams. (You say) 'Tony Adams was this, Tony Adams was that', because he was a fighter. You've got young players who have to look at somebody and go 'I like what he does'.

“They all can't put the ball in the top of the net from 25 yards, I get that, but you want someone who's going 'Lads, are you with me? Are you with me?'”

Wright defended Fernandes, “Maybe he's not that kind of captain, Roy, I'm with you, but what he's doing in respects of - saving you, playing that pass, the goal. If Bruno's not there, United are in the relegation battle.”

Keane was not happy, however, and recalled what a fantastic captain Tony Adams was at Arsenal in the past and compared him to Fernandes who he feels is letting United down with his poor leadership and effort on the pitch.

“Forget the board and all that for a second. The players who walk on the pitch, who do you start pointing fingers at? At some point, players have to look at themselves and look at the person in the mirror.

“So who would you start with at United? The goalkeeper? (Harry) Maguire? Would you have a go at Maguire? Or are you too pally with people? You sit there every few weeks and you say Tony Adams is amazing.

”Of course, that's what the captain we expect! Was Tony Adams the most talented player in the Arsenal dressing room? So why do you look up to Tony Adams and go 'listen I have a lot of time for him?'

“When they go out on that pitch, show some courage, want the ball. When you close somebody down, close them down properly. Let me tell you something, when you close somebody down, this is what I call a bluffer.

“I'm closing you down, but I'm not really closing you down and then you pass it and (I think) 'I've done my bit'. F*** off! Excuse my language.”