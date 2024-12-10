Tribal Football
Ansser Sadiq
Man Utd considering selling Rashford in major January move
Manchester United are ready to listen to offers for Marcus Rashford in January.

The Red Devils are preparing to cash in on their homegrown talent to raise funds for other signings.

Per Sky Sports Germany, Rashford will be put on the market and any decent offer will be considered.

The 27-year-old has shown signs of finding his goalscoring form, but has not been a consistent starter this season.

The Telegraph also reported this week that United are worried about Rashford’s off-field behavior.

The club feel that he is not fully focused on football and has too many distractions in his life.

