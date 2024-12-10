Ferdinand on Ashworth leaving Man Utd: I hope they’re this brutal with the s**t players

Former Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand has urged the club to sell their lacklustre players after the brutal departure of sporting director Dan Ashworth.

After just five months at Old Trafford, Ashworth left via mutual agreement. Owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe and INEOS have been brutal in their business dealings behind the scenes to try and help United back to their old self.

Now, speaking on his Rio Ferdinand Presents podcast the former defender says this brutality must be brought upon the squad as well which he says is full of players who are not good enough for the Premier League.

“Dan Ashworth, his departure from Manchester United - confusion is the first thing that comes to mind. Like, I just hope they’re as this brutal as they have been with the staff that have been there for years and they’re culling, right.

“I hope they’re this brutal with the s**t players that are there, if there’s any s**t players there. They and ones that have either been there too long or the ones that just ain’t good enough gotta go bro, be brutal as they’ve been. Get them the f**k out quick, ASAP.

“And I hope they’re like that. For better or worse, at least they’ve made a bloody decision. That’s the way I think about it. But you look at the things that are going on, I think there’s a lot of noise around the club - ticket prices now going up, there’s been laying off of 250-plus staff.

“Again, it’s like they’re very definitive and they’re: ‘Right, we’re doing this and we don’t care about the noise’.”

