Man Utd watching Bayern Munich wing-back Laimer

Paul Vegas
Manchester United are eyeing Bayern Munich midfielder Konrad Laimer.

BILD says United are watching the Austria international, who has been a regular at fullback with Bayern.

Laimer has made 17 competitive appearances for the German giants this season.

He is versatile, but stresses that he prefers to play in midfield: "It doesn't matter where I play. I feel most comfortable in midfield, that's where I can best give my qualities to the team.

"But I also like playing right back. I don't care where I play, the most important thing is that I play."

 

