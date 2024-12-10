Man Utd's former twins Fábio and Rafael announce retirement

Manchester United's former twins Fábio and Rafael da Silva are hanging up the boots.

Fábio has been with Grêmio since January 2023. Rafael joined Botafogo in September 2021.

Now both players have announced via their social media channels that they're retiring.

Rafael had eight goals and 28 assists in a total of 387 club-level competitions.

For Fábio, there were eight goals and 19 assists in 365 club-level competition matches.

