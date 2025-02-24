Man Utd coaches grow frustrated as Hojlund’s performances continue to disappoint

Manchester United coaches are reportedly growing frustrated with Rasmus Hojlund’s performances following a string of underwhelming displays.

According to the Manchester Evening News, one staff member was particularly critical of the striker’s showing in last weekend’s 1-0 defeat to Tottenham.

Advertisement Advertisement

Hojlund was also substituted while United trailed 2-0 against Everton, with the team mounting a late comeback to salvage a draw after his exit.

Since Ruben Amorim’s arrival in November, the Danish forward has completed 90 minutes just five times, while being taken off on ten occasions.

With only seven goals across all competitions—just two in the Premier League—his form has come under increasing scrutiny.

He is currently on a 16-game goal drought, adding to concerns as United struggle in the bottom half of the table.