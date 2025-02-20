Man Utd squad take part in team bonding including darts and pool ahead of Everton clash

Manchester United’s squad took part in a team-bonding night on Wednesday amid speculation that Ruben Amorim is considering leaving Old Trafford.

Alejandro Garnacho, Joshua Zirkzee, Ayden Heaven, and Manuel Ugarte were among those enjoying darts, bowling, pool, shuffleboard, and table tennis.

Advertisement Advertisement

The players spent two hours at Lane 7 before heading to Jardim Rodizio Brazilian steakhouse for a team dinner, per The Mirror

Amorim will hope the night helped boost morale as United sit 15th in the table after their latest defeat to Tottenham.

Reports suggest fractures are emerging within the squad, with claims that Amorim is losing faith in his project.

Some United players are also reportedly questioning the 40-year-old’s tactics following a poor start to his tenure.