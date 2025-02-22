Tribal Football
Paul Vegas
Man Utd boss Amorim: Moyes doing better job than me
Man Utd boss Amorim: Moyes doing better job than me
Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim concedes Everton counterpart David Moyes is outperforming him.

United meet Everton at Goodison Park in Saturday's early kickoff.

"Simple thing, David Moyes is doing a better job than me," said Amorim after being asked why Everton have had a "managerial bounce".

"Then small things like winning one game, winning two games and then the belief. The pressure is not the same but we have to give merit to the players of Everton and especially to the coaches of Everton."

Asked for positives from his United team, Amorim told BBC Sport: "What I feel is that sometimes you don't feel improvement in the team but some games you think we can play and create situations. That is a good thing.

"In this moment when you watch the games, you see more problems than solutions. That is clear. When we play some games, I see things are there and we are capable but we have to be consistent."

