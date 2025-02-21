Man Utd boss Amorim: I just want to win against Everton, I just want to win games

Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim has spoken in his latest press conference ahead of Saturday's clash with Everton.

United sit 15th in the league and must win against the Toffees to suppress fears that the club may be in a relegation battle this season. Amorim received the news that his side will face Real Sociedad in the next stage of the Europa League but stated that his focus is on Everton this weekend as he takes one game at a time.

Advertisement Advertisement

"I just want to win against Everton. We are in a difficult situation in the Premier League and we have a lot of issues to solve in every game.

"If I see our performances, and focus on Real Sociedad or think about trophies in the moment, it is not the right way to do my job. I just want to win against Everton."

The Portuguese head coach was asked if he has seen any improvements in his side during this poor run of form to which he revealed that consistency is their main focus.

"In some games that you think are more difficult, you feel that we can play and create situations and that is a good thing.

"In this moment, when you watch the games, you feel that there is more problems than solutions. We are capable, but we have to be consistent."

He then provided some team news and was questioned on whether it had been a better week, in terms of the health of his squad.

Asked at the start of the press conference whether it had been a better week, in terms of the health of his squad, Ruben replied:

"Yes, because we don’t lose players. We recover players – Chris, Manu and Leny return and, with Chris, it was a misunderstanding. I want to be really clear on that also, because of Chris. He’s healthy and ready to play for many years in a high level. It’s just my limitations explaining the injuries. I want to make this really clear."

Amorim is currently missing the likes of Amad, Toby Collyer, Kobbie Mainoo, Mason Mount and Luke Shaw and provided an update on each of them as they recover off the pitch.

"It's hard to know (about the others)," he admitted. "Amad is for a long time. I think Mase (Mount) continues to make his recovery. Luke (Shaw) continues to make his recovery. I don’t have a day (for his return).

"Toby (Collyer) seems to be the closest one, but not now. Kobbie (Mainoo) is recovering. We have to adapt to use the players we have for the schedule.

"Altay (Bayindir) is making a recovery, Tom (Heaton) is making a recovery," Amorim continued. "Again, I don’t have a day, but they are recovering."

United players came together for a night of team bonding this week including games of pool and shuffleboard. Amorim revealed he is very interested in their training sessions and improvements being made in the relationships between squad members.

“For me, it is more important in training and what I see in training is that they are improving, they are creating relationships – even the sound of training is different,” Ruben told reporters.

“But we have to use that in the game, we have to see it in the game, we have to take that step. I feel it in training, that we are bonding and we are understanding the way we want to play, but then in the game, I feel that we struggle a lot.”

He was also asked specifically how the sound of training is different and the communication between players as they work together.

“The sound, when you are in practice, when you are just exercising, you feel the sound, people are talking, asking for the ball, giving directions, talking to each other. And you can feel it in the environment.

“If you spend your life as a football player and as a coach, even the sound of the training is important. So I feel we are changing that but, again, everything resumes to the game on Sunday or Saturday. It is important to use that in the game.”

Questions then moved on to Ruben’s system and the process of implementing a new philosophy which has been reportedly questioned by players in recent weeks.

“The first point is, make no mistake, I just want to win games,” said Ruben. “That is the point and then I teach what I know, that is also clear with me. So, when I say I stick with my beliefs, it’s the way I train, the way I see football and I try to transmit that to the players.

“It’s nothing that I will not adapt. Because we will adapt, sometimes we have goal kicks that are short plays and then, in some games, long balls because the opposition is pressing a lot. I try to adapt to the players that I have and my focus is to win games, especially in this moment.”