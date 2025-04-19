Man Utd chiefs make key Hojlund transfer call

Manchester United chiefs see Rasmus Hojlund as a required player for next season.

Talk has emerged of United seeking a buyer for the Dane.

A return to Italy for the former Atalanta striker has been mooted, where Juventus and Napoli are keen.

However, the Athletic says United management have no plans to sell Hojlund this summer.

While the striker has battled for consistent goalscoring form this season, United management rate Hojlund's potential highly and see him as part of the team's future.